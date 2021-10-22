By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has determined the strength of the tornadoes that touched down Thursday evening in Hampton Township an on Mt. Nebo.

According to NWS, which was out surveying the damage on Friday, the Hampton Township tornado was an EF-1 with initial max wind speed near 100mph. The Mt. Nebo tornado is determined to be an EF-0 tornado.

A NWS Pittsburgh storm survey team has confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Hampton Township (Allegheny County) with initial max wind speed near 100mph. Stay tuned for more information on the path. pic.twitter.com/eUNmpnj0ks — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 22, 2021

A NWS Pittsburgh storm survey team has confirmed an EF-0 tornado in Mt. Nebo (Allegheny County). Stay tuned for more information on the path. pic.twitter.com/HQQx2ysD1f — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 22, 2021

Duquesne Light is still reporting a number of power outages in Hampton Township, which got hit particularly hard when the storms came through last night.

The powerful winds ripped one roof right off a home near Linden Drive and plopped it on the pickup truck in the driveway.

At the intersection of Linden and Center Avenue, homeowners and cleanup crews were out early to assess the damage in the daylight. Power lines were down, trees lost limbs, debris strewn across streets and yards.

“We have each other, we have our family, that’s all that matters,” Kelly Jacquel, a Hampton Township homeowner, said near tears.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.