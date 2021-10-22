PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Perry High’s Tyreese Fearbry certainly passes the eye test. At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, he literally stands out on a football field, especially in the City League. Unlike other top players, Fearbry chose to stay at Perry instead of transferring to a bigger program in the WPIAL.

“I’m not one of those kids that wants to go to a big school,” Fearbry said. “They may have some great football players there but they get all the recognition because of the school.”

During his junior year, Fearbry added about 25 pounds onto a previously lanky frame and that weight gain drew attention from major college programs. He received offers from schools all over the country, from the hometown Pitt Panthers to faraway schools like Auburn.

“I mean, I loved it down in Birmingham, Alabama,” Fearbry said. “It was a real quiet place, but overall I feel it was too far away from me.”

After a few other visits, Fearbry eventually committed to Penn State in late July only to decommit three weeks later.

“I really like it but I went based off the stadium and stuff like that,” he said. “I just had to re-think it. Just think of where I really wanted to be and that’s where Kentucky came in.”

Kentucky had offered Fearbry before his Penn State commitment and became even more interested once he changed his mind. He eventually committed there in mid-September.

“I took my official visit there in June and the coaches, the players the staff, it’s all love down there in Kentucky,” Fearbry said.

Coaches see Fearbry as a pure pass-rushing end, but he’s shown offensive ability in high school and says he’s not ruling out a position switch at the next level.

“There’s a slight chance I could play offense,” he said. “I don’t have a problem going out and playing receiver or tight end. Overall I think I could do it all.”