By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates and PNC Park played host to a college fair on Thursday, highlighting educational opportunities at HBCUs.READ MORE: Pa. Departments Of Education And Transportation Working To Address Bus Driver Shortage
The Western Pennsylvania Council of Historical Black Colleges and Universities Alumni even featured more than 40 colleges, universities, and trade schools.
Over 1,200 high school students from Pittsburgh Public Schools, Woodland Hills, and other districts around the area were in attendance.READ MORE: Police: Man Throws Pumpkins At Woman Who Parked Outside His Bloomfield Home
“It’s nice to get in to learn about the different types of colleges, and the schools I’ve been wanting to go to,” said Laila O’Kelley a senior at East Allegheny.
Some schools requested that students bring their transcripts so they could potentially be offered scholarships on the spot.MORE NEWS: Woman In Critical Condition, Taken To Hospital Following Stabbing In Stowe Township
Several students in attendance learned they had been accepted to their first choice.