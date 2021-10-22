PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens of community members in Bloomfield gathered together Friday to demand justice for a man who died following an incident where police tased him.

Fifty-four-year-old Jim Rogers was tased by Pittsburgh Police last Wednesday on Harriet Street.

“He would then continue to shock him at least four times over and over as Jim begged for his life and pleaded for medical attention,” a family friend of Rogers said.

Rogers was taken to the hospital where he died one day later.

Friends of Rogers’ family held a press conference Friday evening, demanding that police release the unedited bodycam footage and emergency call logs from the day of the incident.

Protesters could be heard chanting “people’s justice for Jim Rogers!” from Friendship Park in Bloomfield while others held signs saying, “Justice for Jim Rogers,” “Black Lives Matter” and “The system isn’t broken, it’s violent to the core.”

Protesters also identified an officer that they believe was involved in the incident. So far, no charges have been filed in the case.

“We support the fight for justice to bring legal repercussions for all officers involved but we understand this system does not serve the people, the poor or the working class,” a speaker at the press conference said.

Close friends of Rogers’ family read a statement on their behalf Friday night to thank the community for their support.

“We appreciate everyone supporting the movement of justice for Jim. We would love some transparency from the Pittsburgh Police and some understanding to why Jim wasn’t helped and why the officers are being protected,” a speaker read.

Another speaker described the man Rogers was.

“Jim Rogers was a talented artist. He was a loving and caring friend. He was a hilarious man who always had a smile on his face,” a speaker said.

The medical examiner has yet to release a cause of death.

On Friday KDKA reached out to the Allegheny County Police Department, which is leading the investigation. No updates were available according to a spokesperson.