HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – No one was injured but this morning, many will be heading outside to see the damage done to their homes after Thursday night’s storms.

That includes a home on Linden Drive in Hampton Township where the roof was blown off during the heavy storm.

The National Weather Service has now confirmed it was a tornado that touched down in Hampton Township and today they will be surveying the damage.

Last night, crews put a large tarp over the roof of the home to protect it from the elements.

Another nearby home had something similar happen, with its roof being partially ripped off.

Fire officials in the township say they responded to about 30 calls on Thursday night.

Many neighborhoods in Hampton Township had no power and tree branches were down across the roads and other properties.

“We were about to take a shower then the first lightning struck and it hit my dad’s car,” recalled J.J. Jacquel who lives inside the home. “The second lightning struck and it hit the attic, then the third lightning struck, and the house just started leaking.”

The American Red Cross has set up a staging area at the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department to help residents impacted by the storm.