PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One of the places hardest hit by the severe weather on Thursday night was Peters Township, Washington County. The National Weather Service will be out there on Saturday to determine what kind of storm hit.

In the meantime, Peters Township residents are left with toppled trees, ruined roofs and wrecked wires.

“We came out and saw all this destruction,” said Beverly Allridge. “It looks a mess.”

Allridge and Ben Costello live near Hill Place Road. They were watching television when the storm rolled through after 8 p.m.

“It sounded like a freight train and our front door started shaking,” said Costello. “I pushed myself on the front door to keep it from blowing in and it didn’t last long.”

Costello says the storm lasted minutes, but the cleanup will linger for days.

“We lost about 14 trees,” he said. “Didn’t get to much damage to the house, maybe two or three shingles.”

“We didn’t lose any windows, but we lost about five big trees that have to come out,” said Allridge. “Of course, the neighbors trees came across and brought down the wires and poles.”

The National Weather Service is surveying the damage.

A representative told KDKA they won’t make it to Peters Township until Saturday, but they believe there was a possible tornado.

The neighbors we spoke to think so too.

“I was nervous, but I’m thanking God that the house is standing and it can be cleaned up,” said Allridge. “No one was hurt, so that’s the good news.”

Despite the damage, neighbors say they’re in good spirits, and they’re prepared to roll up their sleeves.

“I’m yard guy, so I’m always cleaning up,” said Costello. “So, it’s going to be like cleaning up on steroids.”

West Penn Power told residents that service should be back up and running by 4 p.m. today.