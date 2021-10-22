By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today, South Hills Village Mall will be offering active shooter preparedness training to all of its retailers.READ MORE: Protester Sues City, Three Pittsburgh Police Officers Claiming He Was Injured In Last Year's Protests
An advisor from the Department of Homeland Security, as well as officers from Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair police departments, will be on hand.READ MORE: Pa. Departments Of Education And Transportation Working To Address Bus Driver Shortage
This comes after last week when a man was arrested when he told police there would be a mass shooting at the mall.MORE NEWS: Police: Man Throws Pumpkins At Woman Who Parked Outside His Bloomfield Home
The man later said that he meant it as a warning, not a threat.