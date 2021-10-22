TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today, South Hills Village Mall will be offering active shooter preparedness training to all of its retailers.

An advisor from the Department of Homeland Security, as well as officers from Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair police departments, will be on hand.

This comes after last week when a man was arrested when he told police there would be a mass shooting at the mall.

The man later said that he meant it as a warning, not a threat.