PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Next Wednesday marks three years since the tragedy at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

Part of the commemoration includes Days of Service, sponsored by Repair The World Pittsburgh. This year, those activities were chosen specifically to reflect causes near to the eleven people who died that day.

“This year we really tried to work with the families to create service sites and projects that were really honoring the legacies and work and contributions of those who we lost and making sure that something that they really cared about is also something that we can continue to work on and inspire people to continue to get involved in and be a part of,” said Julie Mallis, the executive director of Repair The World Pittsburgh.

They’ve already held a few of those service projects this week, but they’re still looking for volunteers for a few others this weekend and next week.

Volunteers are especially needed at the Jewish Holiday Kit Assembly: Cooking Club & Chanukah at Home event on Oct. 24 from 12 to 2 p.m. You can register for that here. Help is also needed at Donnelle’s Safe Haven Work Day on Oct. 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. You can volunteer here.

A list of all the events can be found here.