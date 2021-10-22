WEST VIEW, Pa. (KDKA) – A North Hills student is facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly poisoning his parents.

According to charging documents, the 15-year-old poisoned his parents not once but twice, and the second time landed them both in the hospital.

Court records show Jeff Miller’s parents were transported to the hospital on Wednesday night when they got sick after dinner.

They reportedly told detectives they fell ill but their son and dog were perfectly fine, so they gave Allegheny County homicide investigators permission to search their home and speak with their son about what happened.

Investigators went to North Hills High School the next day and learned from school personnel that Jeff Miller apparently told his school counselor that he was having thoughts of hurting people and that he hurt his parents and was afraid he’d do it again.

Police took the teen back to headquarters where he allegedly admitted he poisoned them with some type of white liquid, which turned out to be an insect killer, back on Oct. 15. Court paperwork also says he told police that on Wednesday, he poured Murphy’s Oil Soap into his mom’s spaghetti sauce which consequently landed his parents in the hospital.

Detectives ended up recovering both of those items at the house, and the boy is now facing aggravated assault and criminal attempted homicide charges.

As of Friday, his parents are in stable condition.