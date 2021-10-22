HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Six tornadoes tore through western Pennsylvania Thursday night, leaving a trail of damage in their wake.

Tornadoes were confirmed in Hampton Township, Mt. Nebo, Buffalo Township, Old Concord, Peters Township and Hopewell Township.

ANOTHER EF-1 TORNADO has been confirmed in Old Concord (Southern Washington County). With the confirmed, but not yet surveyed Tornado in Peters Twp, that brings Western PA's total to 5 confirmed tornadoes. Mostly EF-1 (86-100 mph winds) @KDKA pic.twitter.com/b34G1uhCVk — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) October 22, 2021

According to NWS, which was out surveying the damage on Friday, the Hampton Township tornado was an EF-1 with initial max wind speed near 100mph. The Mt. Nebo tornado is determined to be an EF-0 tornado.

A NWS Pittsburgh storm survey team has confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Hampton Township (Allegheny County) with initial max wind speed near 100mph. Stay tuned for more information on the path. pic.twitter.com/eUNmpnj0ks — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 22, 2021

A NWS Pittsburgh storm survey team has confirmed an EF-0 tornado in Mt. Nebo (Allegheny County). Stay tuned for more information on the path. pic.twitter.com/HQQx2ysD1f — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 22, 2021

EF-1 tornadoes also touched down in Old Concord, just east of West Finley, and Buffalo Township in Washington County.

A NWS Pittsburgh storm survey team has confirmed an EF-1 tornado just east of West Finley (Washington County). Stay tuned for more information on the path. pic.twitter.com/PxaK6nIf9B — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 22, 2021

Tornadoes have been confirmed in Peters Township and Hopewell Township as well, and the damage there will be surveyed Saturday. The NWS will also head out to Franklin Township, Beaver County and Lancaster Township, Butler County for surveys.

In Hampton Township, the powerful winds ripped one roof right off a home near Linden Drive and plopped it on the pickup truck in the driveway.

At the intersection of Linden and Center Avenue, homeowners and cleanup crews were out early to assess the damage in the daylight. Power lines were down, trees lost limbs and debris was strewn across streets and yards.

“We have each other, we have our family, that’s all that matters,” Kelly Jacquel, a Hampton Township homeowner, said near tears.

The cacophony of chainsaws and tree chippers echoed off the hills Friday, but Thursday night it was a quick clash of sound.

“Like a bang of thunder and that was it,” Ron Kreig said, describing the tree that fell right next to his house.

Some more damage in Hampton Township in the area or Middle Road and Harts Run Road. A neighbor had a tree just miss his house. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/bP8Mw7Adti — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) October 22, 2021

Next to his home on Middle Road was a hillside of trees decimated by the storm. He says it could have been really serious.

“Just about five seconds before the tornado, Alexa gave us a notification. I was about to take my shower,” Jaden Jacquel said.

Chris Leonardi with the NWS said, “There are several tracks and it’s going to take us several days to assess all the damage and survey all these tornados.”

Over on Harts Run Road, Brittany Wannamaker was clearing off her driveway after a tree hit her roof and just missed their cars.

“That’s not supposed to happen here. We’re in a valley. Tornados don’t come through here,” Wannamaker said.

She got no alerts about the storm but got to safety with her family just before the tree broke in half.

“I just felt the pressure change, heard what sounded like a freight train, grabbed my kids and tried to get to the middle of the house,” she said.

Her home was left with some holes on the roof and damage to the windows.

“If that’s the worst of it, I can’t complain,” Wannamaker said.

There have been no reports of injuries.

