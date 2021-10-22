By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A student is in custody after Pittsburgh Public School police officers confiscated a weapon from the teen near Westinghouse Academy on Friday morning.
According to a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson, school security and police “noticed a student behaving suspiciously in an area of the school grounds.”
Due to the suspicious behavior, school officials say security staff did a perimeter search.
That’s when they found and confiscated the weapon and took the student into custody.
It remains unknown what consequences the student may be facing.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.