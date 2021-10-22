TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A student is in custody after Pittsburgh Public School police officers confiscated a weapon from the teen near Westinghouse Academy on Friday morning.

According to a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson, school security and police “noticed a student behaving suspiciously in an area of the school grounds.”

Due to the suspicious behavior, school officials say security staff did a perimeter search.

That’s when they found and confiscated the weapon and took the student into custody.

It remains unknown what consequences the student may be facing.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.