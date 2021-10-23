PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are new updates on the investigation into a big cafeteria brawl at Woodland Hills High School earlier this week.

According to a memo released Friday from Superintendent James Harris, 30 students have now been “positively identified” for their involvement in the fight on Wednesday.

Harris said the district has been doing everything possible to identify anyone who instigated, punched, kicked or otherwise assaulted a student or staff member during the brawl and has been scrutinizing a series of surveillance and student video to assist the investigation.

The district said punishment will vary based on involvement and the repercussions could include suspension, expulsion and criminal citations.

In response to the violence, the school was closed to in-person instruction both Thursday and Friday after the district was made aware of credible threats of retaliation.

All in-building activities were also canceled for staff to discuss concerns about the events that took place.

However, the district chose not​ to cancel Friday’s football game or Saturday’s homecoming dance.

Harris said, “The negative behaviors of a few should not allow those students who work so hard to make our school a positive environment to be punished.”

And while the identified students involved are banned from both events, additional safety and supports were put in place.

The superintendent also issued an apology for providing incomplete information over the past few days.

He said, “In an attempt to share as much information as possible, I sometimes presented information that was not complete, or had to update what was stated almost hour by hour over the past few days. The action often gave the impression that we were downplaying the severity of the incident. That was never the intent. So, for that I do apologize.”