By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Congressman Glenn Thompson has been released from Walter Reed National Military Hospital on Friday evening.READ MORE: Congressman Glenn Thompson Being Treated For COVID-19 At Walter Reed Hospital
Congressman Thompson had been taken to Walter Reed on Friday after he had been experiencing “cold-like symptoms” and then tested positive for COVID-19.
He announced via his Twitter account that he had been vaccinated and the treatment at the hospital was done “out of an abundance of caution.”
Congressman Thompson has since returned to his home in Pennsylvania to recover and will work virtually from home next week.