By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Defenseman Juuso Riikola has been recalled from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The announcement was made Saturday by Penguins General Manager Ron Hextall.

Riikola has played four preseason games with the Pens and was at training camp.

He also played in two games during the 2020-21 season.

“The Joensuu, Finland native has dressed for 75 career NHL games, scoring three goals, nine assists and 12 points with a plus-6. In eight career AHL games, split between the 2018-19 and ’21-22 seasons, Riikola has tallied four assists,” the Penguins wrote on Saturday.

The move comes as several players, including Crosby, Letang, Carter and Rust, will not play tonight against the Maple Leafs.