By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – During the Panthers’ matchup with the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, quarterback Kenny Pickett set the school record for completions.READ MORE: Panthers Move Into AP Top 25, Ranked 23
During the second quarter, Pickett completed a pass that would give him 868 completions in his Pitt career, giving him sole possession of the top spot.READ MORE: Kenny Pickett Leads Pitt To 28-7 Win Over Virginia Tech
It’s been a big year for the Panthers’ quarterback, including being named a first-team, midseason All-American by CBS Sports, Sporting News, and The Athletic.
Pickett, in the lead-up to the Clemson game, had completed nearly 70% of his passes in the 2021 season for 1,934 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just a single interception.MORE NEWS: Pitt Football Captain Pledges To Cut Hair If Community Raises $94,000 For Children's Hospital
He also has rushed for three touchdowns, making him account for 24 total touchdowns for the Panthers, making them the third-highest scoring offense in college football.