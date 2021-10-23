PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are now eight confirmed tornadoes that caused damage in western Pennsylvania from the storms on Thursday.

The National Weather Service surveyed Washington, Beaver, and Butler counties to assess the damage.

“Maximum winds for this event in northern Beaver County,” said Fred McMullen, National Weather Service Pittsburgh meteorologist. “Winds 90mph and rated an EF-1 on the enhanced scale.”

Trees were uprooted and large branches fell just feet from homes.

Fred McMullen said this year has been an anomaly of tornadoes in the region.

“We average about five tornadoes a year, this year we’re in the mid-twenties,” he explained. “To give you perspective, from 1950 to 2020 we only had 11 documented cases of tornadoes in October in 70 years. This month alone, we’re going to double that total.”

He said the slightest bit of change in wind speed can affect the damage a tornado causes.

“The damage difference largely is a function of the tree,” he said. “Is it uprooted, are branches missing and what kind of tree it is?”

McMullen said recently the severe weather in our area has been perfect for tornado conditions.

That’s why the area has now eight confirmed tornadoes that touched down on Thursday night.

It’s also why he stressed having a plan for safety.

“In your house what’s your plan, where are you going to go when you get that message on your phone? That’s an important thing to have in place,” he said.

McMullen said the frequency of tornadoes in western Pennsylvania is increasing even outside of tornado season, so he recommends families practice a safety plan and have it ready to go at any time.