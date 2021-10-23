By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are renewing the effort to solve the disappearance of a local woman.
There’s a $10,000 reward for information on what happened to Cassandra Gross.
Her mother last heard from her more than three years ago.
Police found her dog wandering on the side of the road, along with her car that was burned along railroad tracks near Twin Lakes Park.
Gross was declared legally dead in 2019, even though she was never found.
Police have called her former boyfriend, Thomas Stanko, a person of interest in the case.
Stanko has been in jail on unrelated charges.