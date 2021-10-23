TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to light rain showers and temperatures near normal in the mid 40’s.

Showers taper off as the morning goes on and much of the day will be dry with mostly cloudy skies.

It’ll be a great weekend for the pumpkin patch or apple picking, but you’ll need the jacket as highs will only be in the mid to upper 50’s!

Tomorrow morning will be the coldest of the week with some spots back in the upper 30’s.

The next best chance for rain is Sunday afternoon and evening north of Pittsburgh where some heavy downpours are possible.

It’s a bit of a rollercoaster week with temperatures and the chance for rain.

Showers stick around on Monday with highs returning to the mid 60’s.

There’s a few rain showers early Tuesday with highs dropping back to the 50’s then mid-week, we see highs back in the mid 60’s Wednesday with sunshine.

Towards the end of the week, models are showing more rain and temperatures in the mid 50’s for trick-or-treaters!

