By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It may not be Halloween yet, but Tannen Lupey is getting in the spirit now.
Tannen is battling a rare form of leukemia and is a patient at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Since he is immuno-compromised, he can’t go trick-or-treating.
On Friday, Tannen decided to surprise Dr. Randy Windreich at his appointment, dressed just like the doctor!
TanneN wore the glasses, shirt, and matching lanyard, had his own stethoscope, and even did his hair like Dr. Windreich.