Tannen Lupey is battling a rare form of leukemia and is a patient at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It may not be Halloween yet, but Tannen Lupey is getting in the spirit now.

Since he is immuno-compromised, he can’t go trick-or-treating.

On Friday, Tannen decided to surprise Dr. Randy Windreich at his appointment, dressed just like the doctor!

(Courtesy: Leighanna Lupey)

TanneN wore the glasses, shirt, and matching lanyard, had his own stethoscope, and even did his hair like Dr. Windreich.