By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local pediatricians are offering advice to families celebrating Halloween.
Doctors at AHN say they recommend trick-or-treating in small groups.
They advise staying socially distanced while you're walking around the neighborhood, washing your hands before you break into that candy and wearing protective face masks or coverings if you'll be going to an indoor event.
They say outdoor activities are safest.