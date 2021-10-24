TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:AHN, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Halloween, Local News, Local TV, Trick-Or-Treating

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local pediatricians are offering advice to families celebrating Halloween.

READ MORE: Ohio Messes Up New Wright Brothers License Plate Design

Doctors at AHN say they recommend trick-or-treating in small groups.

READ MORE: Study Says Water Is Pennsylvania's Biggest Phobia

They advise staying socially distanced while you’re walking around the neighborhood, washing your hands before you break into that candy and wearing protective face masks or coverings if you’ll be going to an indoor event.

MORE NEWS: Butler VA To Hold Walk-In Clinic For Veterans And Employees To Get Vaccine Booster Shots

They say outdoor activities are safest.