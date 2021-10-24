TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LINCOLN-LEMINGTON (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood overnight.

Police say they found a man shot in the torso around 2:30 a.m. Sunday around the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Lemington Avenue.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say they have not arrested anyone yet in connection with the shooting.