By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LINCOLN-LEMINGTON (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood overnight.READ MORE: Shaler Township Police Collect 483 Pounds Worth Of Medications During National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Police say they found a man shot in the torso around 2:30 a.m. Sunday around the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Lemington Avenue.READ MORE: Multiple Buildings Evacuated After Natural Gas Leak In North Shore
The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Spotty Showers For Sunday
Police say they have not arrested anyone yet in connection with the shooting.