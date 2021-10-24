By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of Pittsburgh's favorite sons is getting the 60 Minutes profile tonight.
Michael Keaton takes CBS on a tour through a modified steel mill turned innovation center not far from where he grew up.
The actor is an investor in a construction company here in Pittsburgh that plans to make eco-friendly alternatives to concrete.
Keaton says combatting climate change is a big priority for him.
Michael Keaton: “I get this, and I actually like it….Just look at this summer. If I’m going to have an opportunity to do anything and put my money where my mouth is. You can’t just have an opinion about climate change anymore. It’s here now.”
Jon Wertheim: “The bill’s come due, huh?”
Michael Keaton: That’s right. The bill’s come due.
You can catch the full interview tonight on 60 Minutes right after the football game.