By: KDKA-TV News Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) — The state of Ohio unveiled a new standard license plate on Twitter, but the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles apparently got the design wrong.

The banner seen on the plate is trailing from the wrong end of the airplane.

(Photo Credit: Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles/Twitter)

The license plate honors Orville and Wilbur Wright, who are credited with the first flight in a manned aircraft.

The department sent out a tweet acknowledging the mistake.

The corrected Ohio plate will be available to drivers there starting December 29.