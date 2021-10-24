By: KDKA-TV News Staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) — The state of Ohio unveiled a new standard license plate on Twitter, but the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles apparently got the design wrong.
The banner seen on the plate is trailing from the wrong end of the airplane.

The license plate honors Orville and Wilbur Wright, who are credited with the first flight in a manned aircraft.
The department sent out a tweet acknowledging the mistake.

We are aware that the plane on the new Ohio license plate unveiled this morning was oriented in the wrong direction. We regret this mistake and have fixed the image. This is the correct design that will be reflected on all new plates issued to Ohio drivers. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HAire7kr9M
— Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (@Ohio_BMV) October 21, 2021
The corrected Ohio plate will be available to drivers there starting December 29.