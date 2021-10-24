By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One day after police said they were investigating a threat made towards Pittsburgh Central Catholic, officials now say the school is no longer at risk following an out-of-state arrest.
According to Pittsburgh Police, a threat was issued on social media towards “Central High School” but was not issued directly at Central Catholic.
Police say there is no active threat towards Central Catholic and that an arrest was made in Missouri in connection with the social media threat that was made.
Police say there is no active threat towards any “Central High School” in Pennsylvania.
It’s unclear if there will still be an increased police presence at the school this coming week.