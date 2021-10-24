By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have launched an investigation after one person was killed in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning in Washington County.

State Police tell KDKA that the crash happened along Interstate 79 in North Strabane Township. The crash occurred between mile marker 42 and mile marker 43 early Sunday morning.

Police say Holly Davis of Canonsburg was struck head-on by a car going the wrong way. Video shared by a KDKA viewer showed a car driving south in the northbound lanes of I-79.

According to State Police, 56-year-old Davis was driving northbound around 1:45 a.m. when she was hit by the vehicle going the wrong way.

Davis was the only person in her car. Police say she suffered fatal injuries.

Police later identified the wrong-way driver as 26-year-old Kristina Rose Coyne of Washington. She was flown to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say 911 operators were receiving calls reporting a wrong-way driver just before the crash occurred.

So far, no charges have been filed against Coyne.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.