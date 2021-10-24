TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
On the play that resulted in the fine, Watt was penalized for landing punches on Seahawks running back Alex Collins, while trying to force a fumble.
Filed Under:NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, Sports, Steelers, T.J. Watt

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is known for dishing out big hits, but this time, he’s the recipient of a big hit — but the hit is being aimed at his wallet.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Watt has been fined over $10,000 for unnecessary roughness during the Steelers’ game vs. the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

The Steelers had a bye week on Sunday and will travel to Cleveland to face the Browns next week.