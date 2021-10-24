By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is known for dishing out big hits, but this time, he’s the recipient of a big hit — but the hit is being aimed at his wallet.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Watt has been fined over $10,000 for unnecessary roughness during the Steelers’ game vs. the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.
#Steelers OLB T.J. Watt was fined $10,815 for unnecessary roughness – punching at the ball in an attempt to strip #Seahawks RB Alex Collins last Sunday night.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2021
On the play that resulted in the fine, Watt was penalized for landing punches on Seahawks running back Alex Collins, while trying to force a fumble.
The Steelers had a bye week on Sunday and will travel to Cleveland to face the Browns next week.