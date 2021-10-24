By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The woman convicted of killing two people in a drunk driving crash will spend at least 36 months in prison.
According to the Butler Eagle, Diane Read pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the crash that took place in May 2020.
Two passengers in the car were killed when Read crashed into a CoGo’s in Middlesex Township in Butler County.