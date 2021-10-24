TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
According to the Butler Eagle, Diane Read pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the crash that took place in May 2020.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The woman convicted of killing two people in a drunk driving crash will spend at least 36 months in prison.

(Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman)

Two passengers in the car were killed when Read crashed into a CoGo’s in Middlesex Township in Butler County.