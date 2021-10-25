PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We have another chance for severe weather today as a cold front moves by.

Anyone living south of I-80 including Pittsburgh, Greensburg, Latrobe, Washington, Butler, and Somerset will all have a chance for strong gusty winds.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

There will also be a large hail chance for places from southern Butler county to the south.

While the chance is far lower, Morgantown and Wheeling along with parts of Greene and Washington counties are included under the risk of tornadoes.

While this month has seen its share of severe weather locally, we have not seen a lot of rain. In fact, after yesterday’s 0.76” of rain we are just up to 2.25” of rain for the month. That’s just 0.07” above the monthly pace. We have more rain on the way through and could easily see more than half of our monthly rain coming over the last eight days of the month.

I only have a single day (Wednesday) dry. Clearly, today will see a storm chance for the area. Light rain showers should be expected on Tuesday as we cool down and the upper low moves by.

I have Wednesday as the only completely dry day of the week.

Most of Thursday will be dry with rain chances returning after 8:00 p.m.

Friday may have some weak storms around with light rain also expected through the day.

Saturday looks to be damp with light rain once again around. Sunday also is expected to be dry.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.