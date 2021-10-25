TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHURCHILL (KDKA) – The debate over a possible Amazon Distribution site in Churchill will continue for a 14th night tonight.

If the borough council approves the plan, Amazon would take over the former Westinghouse site.

However, the plan has faced fierce opposition from the community.

The hearings will begin at 8:00 p.m. over Zoom and more dates are set should tonight’s hearing continue past its set end time.