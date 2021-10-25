By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHURCHILL (KDKA) – The debate over a possible Amazon Distribution site in Churchill will continue for a 14th night tonight.READ MORE: Churchill Borough Council Holds First Public Hearing On Proposed Amazon Distribution Center
If the borough council approves the plan, Amazon would take over the former Westinghouse site.READ MORE: Churchill Borough Planning Commission Recommends Churchill Council Approve Amazon Distribution Center
However, the plan has faced fierce opposition from the community.MORE NEWS: Churchill Residents Confront Borough Council Members Over Amazon Distribution Center Proposal
The hearings will begin at 8:00 p.m. over Zoom and more dates are set should tonight’s hearing continue past its set end time.