By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LIGONIER (KDKA) – It was a sight to behold in Ligonier on Sunday as hundreds and hundreds of witches made their way to town.
Into town they rode, but no brooms, just bikes, like in The Wizard of Oz, only this was for the annual Witches’ Bike Brigade.
“We have a whole lot of women that want to get together, kind of get away from the husbands and kids, and have a great time, and do it for a really great cause,” one of the witches said.
After a morning of festivities, the group made its way into town, all to raise money to benefit the Helping Hearts and Healing Tails Animal Rescue and The Beth Luther Homeless Pet Fund.