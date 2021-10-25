By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER (KDKA) – The Butler Area School District is preparing to introduce a new meal program for students.
The "After School" dinners will help give more kids a place to eat and be similar to breakfasts or lunches.
Every Tuesday and Thursday, kids 18 and younger can go to one of the Butler Area elementary schools for a free dinner.
The hours of the meals will be from 3:45 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Registration is not required.