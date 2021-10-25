TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:After School Meals, Butler Area School District, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER (KDKA) – The Butler Area School District is preparing to introduce a new meal program for students.

READ MORE: Police Arrest Suspect Following Home Invasion In Fineview

The “After School” dinners will help give more kids a place to eat and be similar to breakfasts or lunches.

READ MORE: New Castle Police Department Investigating Fatal Shooting

Every Tuesday and Thursday, kids 18 and younger can go to one of the Butler Area elementary schools for a free dinner.

The hours of the meals will be from 3:45 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

MORE NEWS: President Biden, Senator Joe Manchin, And Congressional Democrats Close To Infrastructure Deal

Registration is not required.