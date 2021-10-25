By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in custody after an early morning home invasion in the Fineview neighborhood.READ MORE: New Castle Police Department Investigating Fatal Shooting
Just before 1:00 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Belleau Drive in Fineview for reports of a home invasion.READ MORE: Butler Area School District Working On 'After School' Meal Program
According to police, a man broke a window to an apartment, and once inside the apartment, he threatened a woman with a gun.
The man fled the scene but was later arrested by police.MORE NEWS: President Biden, Senator Joe Manchin, And Congressional Democrats Close To Infrastructure Deal
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details