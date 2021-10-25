By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Indiana County is a millionaire after hitting the jackpot.
The winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.75 million was sold at a Giant Eagle in Indiana. That store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
It matched all six winning numbers from Saturday’s drawing: 6-16-17-34-38-39.
Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign it and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or go online to figure out how to claim the prize.