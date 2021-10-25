By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty in connection with a deadly shooting in Knoxville last year.READ MORE: Coraopolis Police Searching For Missing 23-Year-Old Miasinque Smith
Twenty-two-year-old Daejon Brentley pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one firearms violation on Monday.
READ MORE: Fayette County Priest Andrew Kawecki Pleads No Contest To Charges Of Repeatedly Sexually Assaulting Altar Boy
Brentley is accused in the death of Garrett King. King was shot on McKinley Street in May 2020 and died at the hospital.
The shooting was caught on surveillance video on a Port Authority bus.MORE NEWS: Man Dead After Shots Fired, Car Crash In New Castle
Sentencing for Brentley is set for Ja. 19, 2022.