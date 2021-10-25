By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is dead and another was taken to the hospital after shots were fired and two cars crashed in New Castle.
Police say they were called to North Liberty Street around 3:30 Saturday morning for shots fired and a vehicle rollover with entrapment and another vehicle disabled on the road.
Investigators say officers found a dead man inside the overturned vehicle. He was identified as 31-year-old An-Tyne Johnson.
The other vehicle was empty, and police say they learned the driver had been taken to two hospitals to be treated for a gunshot wound.
Police are still working to figure out what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call 724-656-3588 or leave a tip online.