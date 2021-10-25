By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Students in the North Hills School District will learn online on Wednesday.
The reason is that there won't be enough bus drivers that day. Many of the drivers will be attending the funeral of Nancy Von Vreckin, who was a bus driver in North Hills for more than 40 years.
The bus company said 15 of the district's large buses will not be available.
“This essentially leaves more than 2,700 students without transportation home on Wednesday so a flexible instructional day is our best option,” a letter to families said on Monday.