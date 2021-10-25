Brittany Adebumola And Joseph David-Jones Say 'The 4400' Is 'A Beautiful Companion To The Original''The 4400' comes to The CW on Monday at 9/8c starring Brittany Adebumola and Joseph David-Jones.

Gerald McRaney On Admiral Kilbride Taking Over 'NCIS: LA': 'Things Will Be Done His Way Or Not At All'

Gotham Chopra Sheds New Light On Russell Westbrook In SHOWTIME Doc: 'People Think He's Raw Emotion, There's A Lot Of Layers There''Passion Play: Russell Westbrook' co-director Gotham Chopra discusses getting to know the man behind the high-flying on-court persona of Lakers' star Russell Westbrook.

Genie Chen Dishes On What It's Like To Eat Earthworms On 'Survivor': 'Tastes Like Chow Mein'Survivor's Genie Chen discusses her time on the island and the tribal council that sent her home.

Bears-Buccaneers Preview: Chicago 'Very Smart In How They Use Justin Fields,' Says CBS Sports' Phil SimmsJustin Fields and the Bears head to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

Adhir Kalyan And Parker Young On 'United States Of Al's Last Minute Season 2 Rewrite: 'Art Really Imitated Life'Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young discuss season 2 of 'United States Of Al' on CBS.