By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – New Castle Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man on Sunday night.
According to police, just before 7:00 p.m., they were called to the hospital for a reported shooting victim who had been taken to the hospital.
The victim, identified as Devon Thompson, died of his injuries at the hospital.
An investigation by police learned that Thompson had been shot in the 400 block of Leasure Avenue in New Castle.
The New Castle Police Department is expected to provide more information on the shooting later on Monday.
