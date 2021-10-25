TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Greene County, Local TV, Pedestrian Crash, Pedestrian Killed, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENE COUNTY (KDKA) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle in Greene County.

READ MORE: Meal Kit Services Recall Products Over Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Onions

The crash happened Monday on Andrew’s Road in Nineveh. First responders transported the driver to the hospital.

READ MORE: Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Deadly Knoxville Shooting

The condition of the driver is not known at this time.

MORE NEWS: Coraopolis Police Searching For Missing 23-Year-Old Miasinque Smith

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.