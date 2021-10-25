By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A 17-year-old has been charged with homicide in connection to a deadly shooting in Penn Hills last December.READ MORE: McDonald's Workers Across Country To Walk Off Job On Tuesday After Sexual Assault Of 14-Year-Old Girl At Bethel Park Store
The Allegheny County Police Department announced Monday that Timothy Whitfield Jr. has been charged with homicide, robbery, criminal conspiracy and firearms violations related to a shooting on Dec. 15, 2020, that killed 16-year-old Jafar Brooks, a Central Catholic High School student.READ MORE: Report: Pittsburgh Has A Lot Of Candy Stores But Not Many Trick-Or-Treaters
Police were called that night to the Leechburg Garden Apartments, where Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene. KDKA spoke with neighbors previously who said they heard at least six gunshots.MORE NEWS: 'Worst Nightmare': Crews Battle Blaze At Greensburg Home With Hoarding Conditions
Whitfield is currently in a youth detention center in Morgantown, Pennsylvania. He will be transferred to the Allegheny County Jail, police say.