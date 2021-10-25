TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
Timothy Whitfield Jr. is currently in a youth detention center in Morgantown, Pennsylvania, police say.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A 17-year-old has been charged with homicide in connection to a deadly shooting in Penn Hills last December.

The Allegheny County Police Department announced Monday that Timothy Whitfield Jr. has been charged with homicide, robbery, criminal conspiracy and firearms violations related to a shooting on Dec. 15, 2020, that killed 16-year-old Jafar Brooks, a Central Catholic High School student.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Police were called that night to the Leechburg Garden Apartments, where Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene. KDKA spoke with neighbors previously who said they heard at least six gunshots.

Whitfield is currently in a youth detention center in Morgantown, Pennsylvania. He will be transferred to the Allegheny County Jail, police say.