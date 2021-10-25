TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang’s COVID-19 diagnosis has been confirmed.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday it was confirmed that Letang tested positive, so he’s now in COVID protocol.

Letang was out Saturday after he tested positive but wasn’t a confirmed positive. Sullivan said that confirmatory tests were part of the protocol.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Mike DeFabo said the Penguins had hoped Letang’s initial test had been a false positive, like what happened with goalie Tristan Jarry.

The Pens are still without stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, and Letang, Jeff Carter, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust have all missed games. Still, the Pens have yet to lose in regulation this season.