By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang’s COVID-19 diagnosis has been confirmed.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday it was confirmed that Letang tested positive, so he’s now in COVID protocol.

Next man up. We've got this. https://t.co/EARCmYOb3a — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 25, 2021

Letang was out Saturday after he tested positive but wasn’t a confirmed positive. Sullivan said that confirmatory tests were part of the protocol.

Kris Letang is in COVID protocol and will not play tonight. Coach Sullivan on Letang: "He is not a confirmed positive. He has had a positive test. He is in the process of confirmatory tests, and that's part of the protocol." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 23, 2021

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Mike DeFabo said the Penguins had hoped Letang’s initial test had been a false positive, like what happened with goalie Tristan Jarry.

The Penguins were hopefully that, perhaps, Kris Letang’s initial COVID result was a false positive (like Jarry). Not so. Subsequent tests confirmed the D-man has the virus. Five of the top #Pens will likely be missing again on Tuesday. Here’s the latest: https://t.co/Q2Zq6Fwkoc — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 25, 2021

The Pens are still without stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, and Letang, Jeff Carter, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust have all missed games. Still, the Pens have yet to lose in regulation this season.