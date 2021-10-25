By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One day after reporting a potential threat toward Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School, police say a suspect has been arrested.

After investigating, police found that the threat which was made on social media wasn’t directed toward Central Catholic in Oakland.

Police say the threat circulated nationwide. According to Pittsburgh Police, the social media threat was targeted to “Central High School” nationwide, and not specific to our local area.

On Saturday, police were investigating this a possible threat to Oakland’s Central Catholic.

Meanwhile, police say the suspect was arrested in Missouri and is in custody.

Even though the threat was not deemed to be credible, the school’s principal says he’s not taking any chances.

FSC Principal Brother Tony Baginski released a statement, saying the following:

“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority and throughout the years, Central Catholic High School has taken several safety precautions to protect our community, including utilizing the Safe 2 Say app, the installation of the Blue Point Security system, and maintaining close relationships with the Zone 4 police. While the threat was not deemed credible, out of an abundance of caution, Central Catholic will have increased police presence in and around the school on Monday. In addition, our teachers will review safety procedures with students and our school counselors and licensed school psychologist are available to students in need of support. We are thankful for the quick work of the Zone 4 Police, the cyber intelligence unit and the FBI in resolving this case so we can resume school normally on Monday.”

Police say there is no active threat towards any “Central High School” in Pennsylvania.