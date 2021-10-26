TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:2022 Trout Season, Local TV, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Pennsylvania News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Fishers, get your lines ready and mark your calendars because you now know when you’ll be able to fish for trout next year.

READ MORE: Lawmakers Working On Bills In Harrisburg That Would Curb The Influence Of Lobbyists

The opening day for the 2022 trout season in Pennsylvania is April 2.

READ MORE: Possibly Real: A Thousand Andy Warhol Paintings On Sale With Only One Being Authentic

According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, opening day will always be the first Saturday in April every year moving forward.

That marks a change from mid-April in years past.

MORE NEWS: Dump Truck Collides With Train, Route 51 In Jefferson Hills Expected To Be Shut Down All Morning

Mentored youth trout day will be held one week earlier on March 26, 2022.