By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Fishers, get your lines ready and mark your calendars because you now know when you'll be able to fish for trout next year.
The opening day for the 2022 trout season in Pennsylvania is April 2.
According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, opening day will always be the first Saturday in April every year moving forward.
That marks a change from mid-April in years past.
Mentored youth trout day will be held one week earlier on March 26, 2022.