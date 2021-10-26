TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Ambridge, Ambridge Area Middle School, Ambridge Area School District, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Pennsylvania Department of Health, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – Families of students in the Ambridge Area Middle School have been told students will move to remote learning for the rest of this week.

READ MORE: Police: Suspect Caught On Camera Entering Unlocked Vehicle In Bethel Park

According to a letter provided to families, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has advised the district to move to remote learning due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

READ MORE: Heinz History Center Offering Free Admission To Children 17 And Under This Week

On Friday, the health department will advise the district if they can resume in-person learning.

All extracurricular activities are canceled as well.

MORE NEWS: WVU Medicine Extends Deadline For All Employees To Be Vaccinated

All other buildings in the district will remain open this week.