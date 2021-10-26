By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – Families of students in the Ambridge Area Middle School have been told students will move to remote learning for the rest of this week.
According to a letter provided to families, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has advised the district to move to remote learning due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
On Friday, the health department will advise the district if they can resume in-person learning.
All extracurricular activities are canceled as well.
All other buildings in the district will remain open this week.