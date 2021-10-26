By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds could be adding more hardware to his collection, being named a finalist for this year’s Silver Slugger Award.
The award is given out annually to the best offensive player at each position in both the American League and the National League.
Congrats to Bryan Reynolds on being named a 2021 Silver Slugger Award finalist! pic.twitter.com/mzm6FaFrEi
— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) October 26, 2021
Reynolds finished the 2021 regular season with the 8th highest batting average in the National League, with a .302 average.
He was also named to the 2021 All-Star Game.
Former Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen won the award four consecutive times from 2012 through 2015.