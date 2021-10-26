PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf and other state leaders made it clear they will fight for gun laws they say protect Pennsylvania’s youth and those who might do any self-harm.

State and religious leaders met on Tuesday in Harrisburg to push for what they’re calling “common-sense gun legislation” and to oppose two bills in the Senate.

Senate Bill 565 would allow anyone over 18 years old to carry a concealed weapon without a permit, and Senate Bill 448 would allow anyone, including outside organizations, to sue anybody trying to tighten gun restrictions.

For violence prevention groups like MAD DADS, that would make what they do more dangerous. The group walks through neighborhoods trying to stop any violence from escalating and intentionally seeks out problems to solve.

George Spencer, the Pittsburgh chapter president, said the group tries to be the example they hope to see in local communities.

“Conflict resolution by way of gun violence obviously is a major problem,” Spencer said. “We believe in terms of the ability to resolve conflicts without a gun.”

Across Pennsylvania, more than 46,000 people have died from gun violence in the last three years.

Governor Wolf said if the bills make it to his desk, he will veto them.