PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

This October continues to be a busy weather month with so much going on.

Yesterday the NWS Pittsburgh released a report about another tornado that they found evidence of from last week.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

This now ups the total number of tornadoes from last Thursday’s outbreak to eleven.

That’s more than a full year’s worth of tornadoes for most years here in Pittsburgh. Not to just type up the National Weather Services report, but interesting enough we have seen at least 10 tornadoes each calendar year since 2017, but from 1999 to 2016 we never had more than 9 tornadoes confirmed.

With six more days to go in the month, we are also looking at what will be one of the warmest Octobers on record here in Pittsburgh.

In fact, at this point in the month, it’s the 3rd warmest October on record at the Pittsburgh Airport.

Records stretch all the way back to 1948 and we are likely to finish the month in the top ten but I expect we will drop out of the top five with the arrival of cooler air for the final couple of days.

Quickly looking at today, temperatures will hover around the 50-degree mark for the remainder of the day.

It will be windy, it will feel a lot cooler than near 50 when you factor in winds of 10-20 mph.

The rest of the week is looking seasonal with highs in the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday and most of both days completely dry.

Rain returns late Thursday, sticking around through Friday and Saturday and wrapping up on Sunday morning.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.