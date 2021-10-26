By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle is holding a hiring event today and looking to fill more than 1,00 permanent jobs.
The hiring events will take place at all the local Giant Eagle and Market District stores.
It begins at noon and will go until 6:00 p.m.
Giant Eagle is encouraging applicants to submit applications online in advance in an effort to speed up the process.
To find locations and apply, head to this link.