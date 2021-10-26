By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you're looking for a fun activity with the kids this week, you're in luck.
This will be the last week the Heinz History Center will offer free admission to children 17-years-old and younger.
Highmark and AHN are sponsoring free entry.
The free entry includes all six floors of the history center, including the sports museum.
The offer ends on Halloween.
Tickets and more information can be found on the history center’s website.