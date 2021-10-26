By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who was recently convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting on the South Side will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Earlier this year, Kolbrin Holyfield was convicted of first degree murder for the shooting death of Dahrique Smith at the Rowdy Buck bar on East Carson Street in May 2017.
After the shooting, the Rowdy Bar reopened as Trixie’s Bar and Game Room.
On Tuesday, Judge Beth Lazzara sentenced Holyfield to life in prison without the chance for parole.