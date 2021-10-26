NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is behind bars after New Kensington police say he molested a 9-year-old then led police on a chase into Allegheny County.

According to court records, this story started with Eddie Lambert Jr. asking if he could take his friend’s daughters out for some ice cream. It would allegedly end with one of the girls being sexually assaulted, then a police chase.

According to police, a call from a New Kensington Sheetz to Westmoreland County 911 on Sept. 6 was the first indication that two girls, 9 and 6 years old, could be in trouble. On the other end of the line, a sobbing 58-year-old Eddie Lambert Jr. told operators, “I don’t want to do this and want out of the situation.”

The situation, according to New Kensington police, had to do with Lambert picking up the two children of a friend to take them to get ice cream. After doing so, Lambert allegedly pulled into the back of a New Kensington grocery store parking lot, got in the back seat of the vehicle and sexually assaulted the older child while the younger child was also in the car.

The 9-year-old told police Lambert then drove the children to his Saltsburg home where he once again sexually assaulted the older child. Then he ended up at Sheetz on the phone to 911 where court records show Lambert told dispatchers he was “so sick of his life and didn’t want to live like this.”

When New Kensington police arrived at the scene, they found Lambert and the two children. Lambert, according to court documents, surrendered the children but that wasn’t the end of it.

According to investigators, Lambert let the kids out of the car but then took off before officers could grab him, leading police on a chance that ended in Springdale, Allegheny County. While on the run, Lambert allegedly told dispatchers he wanted cops to “shoot him…and he didn’t do anything right today.”

Lambert is in the Westmoreland County Jail, held on bond facing kidnapping and indecent assault counts.